It takes a special student to get a degree in global hip hop.

Via WBTV:

Students and faculty from University of North Carolina-Charlotte (UNCC) are responding to a recent Breitbart News article about the diversity courses the university offers.

The news outlet calls the number staggering. There are 345 courses including Queer Theory, Street Gangs, and Global Hip Hop.

UNCC senior Letaeja Fitzgerald says she took Global Hip Hop.

“I could learn and it was fun,” Fitzgerald said. “And I was getting way more out of that class than I did from a lot of my classes where I had just a regular lecture.”

Fitzgerald says the course was also meaningful.

“It was basically a course that helped us understand the importance of using hip-hop in higher education to educate African American students or students of color,” she said.

Breitbart readers quickly took a jab at the university for offering such courses. They believe they are unnecessary and will not help students get a job once they graduate from college. The Dean of Liberal Arts and Sciences Nancy Gutierrez disagrees and is using this spotlight to prove a point.

“This provided us an opportunity to say we are doing our job,” Gutierrez said. “We have to prepare students to go and live and thrive in the workplace. If we do not provide our students with the opportunity to learn about the world, about the different cultures, then we are not doing our job – Yay UNC Charlotte and the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.”

