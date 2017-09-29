* Warning for graphic language *

This winner actually recorded herself stealing the hat and then confessing during her rant to school administration because she thought it wholely justified.

Via Fox News:

President Trump’s popular “Make America Great Again” hats promote “laws and legislation that literally kill and murder in the masses, people of color,” a California college student is heard saying in a bizarre viral video rant where she pleads to campus staff to ban the student from wearing the red cap.

Edith Macias posted a Facebook video Wednesday showing her snatching the hat off of Matthew Vitale’s head during a meeting of student organizations at University of California, Riverside. The ensuing footage Vitale films of Macias arguing with him and staff in the school’s student life office shows workers with stunned looks on their faces as the scene unfolds in front of them. The video has more than 2 million views.

