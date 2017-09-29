This is hilarious. Now even candy bars are mocking the NFL. You can check out more of the twitter battle here, it’s funny.

Via MSN:

Nobody better lay a finger on the person running the Butterfinger Twitter account. They are trolling legends.

The Bears tried to test them and failed miserably. Let that be a lesson to everyone.

After Mike Glennon made an embarrassing fumble early in the Bears’ Thursday Night game against the Packers, with the ball hitting off his knee on a mistimed snap, Butterfinger took the opportunity to troll the Bears.

Solid troll, nothing speculator and they didn’t even @ the Bears.

Enter the geniuses running the Bears Twitter account, who while well intentioned, are just as easy of a target as their lame-duck team.

Solid effort Bears. We appreciate you showing up for the game on Twitter, much like your team “showed up” for the game in Green Bay.

Now, let the pros show you how it’s done.

