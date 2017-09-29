Wow. Epic rippling of PLO by former member. The stunned faces of the people listening are priceless. Props to this guy.

A former member of the Hamas terror group stunned the United Nations Human Rights Council when he blasted the Palestinian Leadership Organization (PLO) during a speech to the body earlier this week.

Before Mosab Hassan Yousef spoke on Sept. 25, many member states of the Human Rights Council, including the PLO, Syria, Qatar, North Korea, Pakistan, Venezuela and Iran took aim at Israel, accusing the country of genocide and many other crimes against humanity.

When Yousef spoke, he identified his past and said he spoke on behalf of the observer group U.N. Watch.

“I address my words to the Palestinian Authority, which claims to be the ‘sole legitimate representative’ of the Palestinian people. I ask: where does your legitimacy come from?” Yousef said. “The Palestinian people did not elect you, and they did not appoint you to represent them. You are self-appointed. Your accountability is not to your own people. This is evidenced by your total violation of their human rights.”

