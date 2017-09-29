He keeps repeating it, but those on the left still keep pushing the fiction.

Via Free Beacon:

Former Secretary of Homeland Security Jeh Johnson told lawmakers on Thursday that he has seen no evidence to indicate that any ballots were altered or any votes were suppressed through a cyber attack during the 2016 presidential election.

Johnson, who headed the Department of Homeland Security during the Obama administration, testified before an election security task force assembled by congressional Democrats. He told the panel that he is concerned about cyber security issues during elections but is unaware of any evidence showing cyber intrusions that affected the 2016 vote.

“I know of no evidence that last year ballots were altered or votes were suppressed through a cyber attack, but last year’s experience exposed certain cyber vulnerabilities in our election infrastructure,” Johnson said. “It was a wake up call.”

