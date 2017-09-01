Much better than cracking down on kids’ lunches and starving them.

Via Washington Examiner:

First lady Melania Trump on Thursday met with first responders, families and treatment advocates at the White House to hear from them about their experiences in the trenches of the deadly opioid epidemic.

“I’m here today to listen and learn from all of your stories and hope you will feel free to give me your thoughts and opinions on how best I can help,” Trump said, sitting in the middle of the table in the White House’s State Dining Room.

Trump has made the well-being of children a priority as first lady and attended a key opioid meeting in August. On Thursday, she said she looked forward to working with the opioid commission established by the Trump administration and with others around the table to “teach children about the dangerous consequences of drug abuse.”

