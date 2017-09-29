In spite of limitations, everyone is “all hands on deck” to help Puerto Rico, says Governor @ricardorossello https://t.co/nafPuPgggj

The DEMOCRATIC governor of PR says the WH is doing everything it can. So what’s everyone so mad about?

Via Washington Examiner:

Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rossello said Friday that the Trump administration has been responsive to his requests for aid after being hit by two hurricanes this month, amid ongoing charges that President Trump hasn’t responded quickly enough.

“I have to say that the administration has responded to our petitions. FEMA, Brock Long, has been on the phone virtually all the time with me, checking out how things are going,” said Rossello, leader of the New Progressive Party.

