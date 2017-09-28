Via Daily Caller:

The White House released President Donald Trump’s eighth slate of judicial nominees Thursday, announcing the nominations of a popular Texas Supreme Court justice and a seasoned religious liberty litigator for the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

The president’s picks for the 5th Circuit include Texas Supreme Court Justice Don Willett, U.S. District Judge James Ho, U.S. District Judge Kurt Engelhardt, and Kyle Duncan, former general counsel of the Becket Fund for Religious Liberty.

Willett in particular is popular with law students and practitioners active in social media. The justice maintains a Twitter account that traffics in law puns, pictures of his family, and relentlessly pro-America imagery, prompting the Texas State Legislature to style Willett the state’s Tweeter Laureate in 2015. Legal ethicists cite his use of the medium as the standard par excellence for social media use by judges.

A devotee of Chick-fil-A, the justice keeps a “satellite office” at a location near his Austin home, to achieve “what Oliver Wendell Holmes called ‘the secret joy of isolated thought.’”

Keep reading…