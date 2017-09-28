Contrary to Democratic lies, Trump and FEMA have been right on top of response for Puerto Rico from the beginning and actually before, with pre-planning. They have all kinds of material and people there to help. But the problem is infrastructure and truck drivers. Because roads were destroyed and the truck drivers haven’t checked in after storm they can’t get stuff to people. So that’s what they’re working on now, getting more folks who can drive trucks and fixing the roads.

Via Daily Caller:

The Trump administration is providing Puerto Rico with tens of millions of dollars to help the small American territory rebuild crucial infrastructure that Hurricane Maria destroyed.

The Federal Highway Administration will immediately begin disbursing $40 million in emergency relief funds to Puerto Rico to help rebuild roads and bridges. Officials made the request early Thursday morning, and it was immediately approved.

“Puerto Rico was hit hard by Hurricane Maria, so I have directed the Department to release $40 million in emergency funding to begin restoring and repairing the roads and bridges across the island,” Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao said Thursday in a press statement. “It is critical to get the island’s infrastructure in working condition … so relief supplies … can be delivered to the people of Puerto Rico.”

