The Broncos have ‘seen the light’ after a meeting with John Elway.

Via Breitbart:

If there was any one person in the NFL possessing the unique combo of swag and credibility to stand-up to the league, and their legion of activist players, its John Elway. So it should come as no shock, that his team would be the first to issue a statement saying they’re going to stand for the anthem, as a team, from now on.[…]

On Wednesday, Elway made it clear that while he respected the rights, and empathized with the feelings of a lot of his players when it comes to President Trump and his comments in Alabama. He still wished fervently to get the “politics out of football” after last weekend’s massive NFL protests.

Keep reading…