Why are the Trump folks trying to stop the probe? If They haven’t purged out there of all places of holdovers by now, it’s getting a little ridiculous. And will come back to bite them in the fanny.

Via Free Beacon:

A federal court has agreed to review newly unearthed private emails sent by former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton via her home-brewed server, despite objections from the Trump administration’s State and Justice Departments, according to a watchdog organization.

The emails have been redacted up to this point and could provide further evidence of Clinton’s potentially illicit use of iPads and iPhones to conduct official business during her stint at the State Department, according to Judicial Watch, a legal group that had pushed the court to unearth these new materials.

Keep reading…