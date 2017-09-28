Done. And, no it isn’t about equal rights, as Kaepernick himself said, it’s about not standing for the flag and the anthem specifically to attack the country.

“First off, I’m going to say this: We’re not disrespecting the military, the men and women that serve in the Army. That’s not what it’s all about,” Titans tight end Delanie Walker said. “If you look at most of the guys in here – I’ve been in the USO. I support the troops. This is not about that. It’s about equal rights, and that’s all everyone is trying to show, is that we all care about each other. “And the fans that don’t want to come to the game? I mean, OK. Bye. I mean, if you feel that’s something, we’re disrespecting you, don’t come to the game. You don’t have to. No one’s telling you to come to the game. It’s your freedom of choice to do that.”

This is his response to people who are disturbed.

If they don’t get this is a customer driven industry, then they may be about to find out…



