A New York University librarian wrote an essay earlier this month endorsing and justifying political violence from the far-left extremist movement, Antifa, praising it as “vitally worth doing.”

Writing on her personal website, former corporate litigator and current Scholarly Communications Librarian at NYU April Hathcock wrote that she “doesn’t care” about the violence conducted by members of Antifa because it’s for the greater good of social justice.

In her essay, titled “On Antifa and Social Justice Struggle,” Hathcock decries “white supremacists and other Trumpsters” for condemning Antifa (whom she refers to as “anti-fascist resistance groups”) for their violence — aimed mainly against white men.

“Apparently, some of their tactics have involved violence,” writes Hathcock, whose essay was first highlighted on Campus Reform Thursday. “I don’t know, I haven’t been keeping tabs on all their actions. But I have seen all the finger-wagging hot-take think pieces from both sides of the political divide.”

