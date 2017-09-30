Todd believes in the good and plenty clause.

Via CR:

Roy Moore’s primary victory in Alabama is terrifying progressives, and so the all-out assault on Moore and the Republican party has begun. Tripping over themselves to paint Moore as an extremist theocrat, some liberal anchors like MSNBC’s Chuck Todd are stepping in it.

On Wednesday evening’s episode of “Meet the Press,” Todd alleged that Moore “doesn’t appear to believe in the Constitution as it’s written.”

“Roy Moore, where the phrase ‘Christian conservative’ doesn’t even begin to describe him,” Todd said, “could very well be your next U.S. senator.”

“If you don’t understand just how freaked out some folks in the GOP and in the White House are about what that means, then you don’t know Roy Moore,” he continued. “First off, he doesn’t appear to believe in the Constitution as it’s written.”

Todd played video of the supposed damning quote from Moore, in which he said, “Our rights don’t come from the government, they don’t come from the Bill of Rights, they come from almighty God.”

“Now that’s just a taste of very fundamentalist views that have gotten him removed from office twice as Alabama’s chief justice,” Todd proclaimed.

If Roy Moore is a fundamentalist for believing our rights come from God, count every American Founder in Roy Moore’s extremist camp — especially Thomas Jefferson.

“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness,” Jefferson wrote in the Declaration of Independence. The understanding that our rights are given to us by God and that government exists to secure those rights, not to create them, was the understanding of the American Founders.

Keep reading…