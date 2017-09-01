How Progressive.

Via Washington Examiner:

A Massachusetts librarian turned down a donation of books from first lady Melania Trump after being chosen as the state’s National Read-a-Book Day recipient by the White House.

The White House chose one elementary school from each state to receive 10 Dr. Seuss books, according to WhiteHouse.gov

“As I was thinking about your return to school, I wanted to send you a special gift. Dr. Seuss’s Oh the Places You’ll Go! is a book my son and I have read over and over again, and one that we want to share with all of you,” Trump wrote in her letter addressed to the school.

A Massachusetts librarian turned down a donation of books from first lady Melania Trump after being chosen as the state’s National Read-a-Book Day recipient by the White House.

The White House chose one elementary school from each state to receive 10 Dr. Seuss books, according to WhiteHouse.gov

“As I was thinking about your return to school, I wanted to send you a special gift. Dr. Seuss’s Oh the Places You’ll Go! is a book my son and I have read over and over again, and one that we want to share with all of you,” Trump wrote in her letter addressed to the school.

Keep reading…