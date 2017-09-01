Fake outrage.

Via SB Nation:

Stephen Curry thinks that it’s “terrible” that the latest Sports Illustrated magazine left off Colin Kaepernick, expressing his feelings after the Warriors practice on Wednesday.

“It’s just kind of capitalizing on the hoopla and the media and all that nonsense,” Curry told the San Francisco Chronicle’s Connor Letourneau. “The real people that understand exactly what’s been going on, and who’s really been active and vocal and truly making a difference, if you don’t have Kaepernick front and center on that, something’s wrong.”

“It’s kind of hard to see how certain narratives take place, being prisoners of the moment,” Curry told The San Francisco Chronicle. “At the end of the day, that stuff really doesn’t matter. It’s about the true message and really highlighting the people that are doing the right thing.”