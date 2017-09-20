North Korea has some gall. They tortured and killed this poor kid and we’re the jerks?

Via Daily Caller:

North Korea is doubling down on claims that it did not torture the American college student who died after a year in detention.

Otto Warmbier, a University of Virginia student, returned home in June and died a week later after spending more than one year in a North Korean prison for crimes against the state. North Korean authorities arrested Warmbier early last year for allegedly pilfering a propaganda poster.

Pyongyang later accused Warmbier of attempting to overthrow the regime as part of an elaborate scheme orchestrated by the American government.

There is a great deal of mystery surrounding the death of the young student, as his parents assert that North Korea “brutalized and terrorized” Warmbier, arguing in a recent interview that North Korea tortured their son. North Korea claims that Warmbier came down with a severe case of botulism and slipped into a coma. Doctors have not been able to confirm either account of Warmbier’s passing.

