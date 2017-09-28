It was Goldstar parent day on Sunday, the day NFL players decided to kneel in solidarity. So basically they were spitting on all the parents. But did that matter? No, because what they think is inferior to the desires of the protesters. Their feelings are all that matters.

Via Free Beacon:

Two Gold Star parents challenged film director Spike Lee on kneeling for the national anthem during a CNN town hall Wednesday night.

Lee appeared as one of the town hall’s panelists, alongside Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins, former New York Jets player Michel Faulkner, and Former US Army Green Beret Nate Boyer, who convinced Colin Kaepernick to kneel rather than sit during the National Anthem.

The parents of Staff Sgt. Louis Bonacasa told Lee how they attended a ceremony for Gold Star parents and then went home and saw NFL players taking a knee during the national anthem, calling it a “slap in the face.”

