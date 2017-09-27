One of the only times you may ever hear me say this: Go Buzzfeed!

Vie Daily Caller:

BuzzFeed News is asking a federal judge to compel former FBI Director James Comey and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper to testify under oath about what they knew about the infamous anti-Trump dossier that the news outlet published earlier this year.

Both former government officials have recently refused to comply with subpoenas seeking their testimony about the dossier, which was authored by former British spy Christopher Steele and makes a series of uncorroborated allegations about Trump and his campaign.

Clapper and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) issued their refusals to the BuzzFeed subpoena on Aug. 18 while Comey declined to cooperate on Aug. 25, BuzzFeed’s lawyers disclosed in a motion filed in federal court in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday.

BuzzFeed’s attorneys also say that the government rejected a proposal to narrow discovery following a meeting held earlier this month.

