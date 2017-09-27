Bingo! Exactly what I’ve been saying for years. They promote what causes chaos, that’s why they’ve been promoting the anti-American left for decades. They also pushed Occupy on RT.

Via NY Post:

Russian internet trolls bought Facebook ads promoting the Black Lives Matter movement to stir up fear and cause political chaos in Baltimore and Ferguson, Missouri, during the 2016 presidential election, a report says.

Sources tell CNN that a Kremlin-backed group known as the “Internet Research Agency” used geographically targeted advertising to fuel political discord in various parts of the US as tensions rose between the black community and police last year.

At least one of the roughly 3,000 ads that the agency bought during the election promoted Black Lives Matter specifically, the outlet reports.

The ad, which was first posted in late 2015 or early 2016, appeared to support the social justice movement — but sources said it could also be seen as depicting it in a negative light.

“This is consistent with the overall goal of creating discord inside the body politic here in the United States, and really across the West,” explained Steve Hall, former CIA officer and CNN National Security Analyst.

Keep reading…