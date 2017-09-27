Via NY Post:
President Trump said Wednesday that he will sign an executive order allowing people to buy health insurance across state lines — a move that would expand consumers’ options and possibly lower costs.
Trump called it a “very major” executive order that he would probably sign next week, so that “ people can go out across state lines, do lots of things, and buy their own healthcare.”
Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul first revealed Trump’s plan — long championed by conservatives as a market-based fix that would increase competition — on MSNBC Wednesday morning.
“I think there’s going to be big news from the White House in the next week or two, something they can do on their own,” Paul said.