They’re been so bad at passing anything, I’m not sure I hold out a lot of hope that it will pass.

Via Washington Examiner:

House Republicans next week will advance legislation that would provide $10 billion in funding for the border wall that President Trump promised during last year’s campaign.

The House Homeland Security Committee will mark up the Border Security for America Act, which would allow $10 billion in spending for the wall and related border security measures, including fencing, technology, air assets, and other deterrents.

It would also provide $5 billion for security at legal ports of entry, add 5,000 border patrol agents, boost air and sea support, and authorize the use of the National Guard along the border.

“This bill will provide the Department of Homeland Security the tools necessary to achieve full operational control and situational awareness of the border by providing for a wall, cutting edge technology, and more boots on the ground,” said Committee Chairman Michael McCaul, R-Texas, who sponsored the bill.

