Via Free Beacon:

Later today President Trump will unveil his proposed tax reform blueprint, which includes a tax cut for the middle class and a reduction in the corporate tax rate to 20 percent.

The tax proposal will be released jointly by the Trump administration, the House Ways and Means Committee, and the Senate Finance Committee.

“It is a relatively rare event to have these three groups working so well together before their legislative text and this says a lot about presidential leadership and the desire to get this done,” said a senior administration official. “Having these groups working so well together is a significant step forward towards our goal.”

