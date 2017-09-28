Will the NFL donate their proceeds also?

Via KDKA:

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Alejandro Villanueva have made headlines for what transpired during the national anthem prior to Sunday’s game in Chicago.

As a quick refresher, all of the Steelers’ players opted to stay in the tunnel for the national anthem. All of the players, except for former Army Ranger Alejandro Villanueva, who held his hand over his heart and sang along.

Steelers fans have been divided over the team’s decision ever since, but there is a positive angle.

In the aftermath, Villanueva’s jersey became the top-seller in the league. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Villanueva is donating all proceeds of his jersey sales to non-profits that benefit the military.

It is worth noting that Villanueva has always done this.[…]

On Tuesday, coach Mike Tomlin said there was no need for Villanueva to apologize.

“I don’t know why Villanueva was apologizing. He had nothing to apologize for. I guess he feels like he brought this upon us somehow and that’s a shame,” Tomlin said.

Tomlin also explained that the decision to stay in the tunnel was done in an effort to not make a political statement.

“We just decided that we were going to sit it out, that we weren’t going to play politics. We were going to come play the game,” Tomlin said. “The means of doing that was to stay in the tunnel and to not have a demonstration of any kind when the anthem was playing and then take the field and go play.

