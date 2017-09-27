Who’s vetting the officers in the Army? And when you’re checking this guy out, see who else is there as he seems to have been in contact with others.

Via Daily Caller:

Army Pvt. Chelsea Manning, who was sentenced to prison for leaking classified documents and subsequently freed by President Barack Obama, inspired West Point graduate and communist Spenser Rapone to infiltrate the military.

Rapone has come under fire and become the subject of an Army investigation after reports emerged of his open and unabashed support for communism and tweets he made calling for political violence and referring to Secretary of Defense James Mattis as an “evil, vile f***.”

In a Reddit post regarding Manning, Rapone spelled out some of his motivations for remaining in the military and exactly what he wanted to accomplish while serving as a second lieutenant in the 2nd Combat Brigade Team, 10th Mountain Division. Those motivations included Manning’s decision to leak national security documents to WikiLeaks.

