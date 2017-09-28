The empathy tent needed neutral corners. Update to this story.

Via Fox News:

A middle school teacher-turned-Antifa leader was among the four people arrested after opposing political groups clashed Tuesday inside a so-called “empathy tent” at the University of California, Berkeley.

Yvonne Felarca, a 47-year-old teacher at Berkeley’s Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School, was charged with battery and resisting arrest after a scuffle broke out at rally held in response to student organizers canceling a planned “Free Speech Week” that would have featured right-wing firebrand Milo Yiannopoulous.

Three men were also arrested on charges including possession of body armor, carrying a banned weapon and participating in a riot.[…]

The empathy tent was reportedly in place to offer protesters a calm place to unwind amid the chaos around them. But the tent ultimately offered little respite – and nearly toppled during clashes between conservative students and leftist activists, the Los Angeles Times reported.

