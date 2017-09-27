Gotta love someone getting Hanoi Jane’s goat and seeing her imperious stare.

Via Free Beacon:

Actress Jane Fonda snapped at Megyn Kelly on Wednesday when the NBC host asked Fonda about her plastic surgery, leading to an awkward moment on Kelly’s new morning show.

“You’ve been an example to everyone on how to age beautifully and with strength. And unapologetically,” Kelly said to Fonda on “Megyn Kelly Today.” “You admit you had work done. I think it’s to your credit. You look amazing.”

“Have you—why did you say—I read you felt you’re not proud to admit you had work done. Why not?” Kelly asked.

“We really want to talk about that now?” responded a visibly angry Fonda, eliciting some laughter from the audience.

