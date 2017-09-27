Because women are only allowed to vote for Democrats and a power-hungry self-involved Hillary.

Via Free Beacon:

Former First Lady Michelle Obama said Wednesday that women who voted for President Donald Trump and against electing the first woman president “voted against their own voice.”

Obama spoke in Boston at a marketing conference, Inbound. Her remarks addressed life in the White House, her upcoming book, and the discrimination challenges that women face, Boston.com reported.

“Any women who voted against Hillary Clinton voted against their own voice,” Obama said during a Q&A session.

