It’s not about police brutality, it’s about anti-Americanism and now being anti-Trump.

A second House Democrat kneeled on the House floor on Tuesday to show support for NFL players protesting police brutality.

Rep. Mark Pocan (D-Wis.) took a knee behind his podium at the end of a floor speech denouncing President Trump’s attacks on athletes who have been kneeling during the national anthem to draw attention to law enforcement’s treatment of African-Americans.

“I think today, taking a knee is becoming a broader sign of patriotism and respect for our country,” Pocan said.

“I join so many now in the NFL and elsewhere in taking a knee for the America that we all aspire it to be.”

Pocan is the second lawmaker to kneel on the House floor in the last 24 hours to show solidarity with the athletes.

