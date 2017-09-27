They’re going full-blown SJW so they don’t care.

Via Free Beacon:

The NFL has continued to take criticism for its national anthem protests, most recently from the wife of the late Navy SEAL Chris Kyle, whose story inspired the Oscar-winning film American Sniper.

Chris Kyle’s widow Taya Kyle wrote an open letter addressed to the NFL in which she accused the league of pulling football fans apart. She said NFL fans modeled the kind of unity that protesters should want, and she concluded that the league would need to work to win fans like her back.

“You are asking us to abandon what we loved about togetherness and make choices of division,” Kyle wrote. “Will we stand with you? Will we stand with our flag?”

Keep reading…