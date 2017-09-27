Prior to Justice Ginsburg, it had always been understood that Justices were not to comment publicly or to insert themselves into specific political fights. Why? So that they don’t appear to be compromising their objectivity. But Ginsburg has flouted this constantly.

Via Daily Caller:

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg said Wednesday that she believes sexism was a “major, major factor” in the 2016 election.

Bader was asked during an interview with “CBS This Morning” when she expected to see the United States elect its first female president.

“When do I think? We came pretty close,” she replied.

“Do you think sexism played a role in that campaign?” anchor Charlie Rose asked.

“Do I think so? I have no doubt,” Ginsburg asserted.

