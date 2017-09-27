Nice! Btw, where are the Nazis? Oh, that’s right, they’re just attacking police and the businesses of Portland which are obviously neo-Nazi and Fascist to celebrate their Communist holiday. And nothing to do with Trump, as they do this dance every year.

Via The Oregonian:

A 23-year-old man who threw burning flares into a Portland police cruiser and the downtown Target store during May 1 protests that overran downtown Portland admitted guilt Monday and will be sentenced to five years in prison.

A local TV station aired live footage of Damion Zachary Feller hurling a flare through a shattered picture window at Target, prompting employees to run with fire extinguishers to put out a burning section of carpet. TV and cellphone cameras also caught Feller throwing a flare through the shattered window of a battered police SUV parked across the street from Target, at Southwest 10th Avenue and Morrison.

Other people clad all in black or wearing masks can be seen on the videos kicking or whacking windows of the police car seconds before Feller swoops in with the flares.

