Mattis is possibly the most well-loved military men to come along in a while. Communist is not only evil, but wrong. The real question is who nominated this evil character for West Point and are there more?

Via Daily Caller:

Communist West Point graduate 2nd. Lt. Spenser Rapone called Secretary of Defense James Mattis the most “evil, vile f***” in the entire Trump administration.

After reports emerged tying Rapone to the Twitter account @punkproletarian on Monday, West Point issued a statement distancing itself from Rapone’s tweets, which included calling for political violence against the right, referring to Trump as a fascist, and openly promoting communism while in uniform. West Point also noted that Rapone’s chain of command had opened an investigation.

But one of the tweets which has so far escaped attention is Rapone denigrating Mattis in the most vulgar of terms.

