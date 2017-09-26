Pot kettle black.

Via Free Beacon:

Hillary Clinton said Monday on Bloomberg News that President Donald Trump has “tendencies toward authoritarianism,” adding that she hopes he has not “ordered the killing of people and journalists” as Russian President Vladimir Putin has been accused of doing.

During a conversation with Charlie Rose, she compared Trump to Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose relationship with Trump has particularly drawn scrutiny from Democrats and the media. Clinton discussed her ideas on Trump’s view of democracy, saying she “hopes” the president is not exactly like Putin in every way.

“I don’t think he really values democracy, Charlie,” Clinton said.

“He doesn’t value democracy? Rose asked. “So he’s not a ‘democrat,’ little ‘d?'”

