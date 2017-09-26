Cut the head off to kill the beast.

Via Campus Reform:

Prominent anti-fascist leader Yvette Felarca was arrested Tuesday following a rowdy Antifa “Victory March” in Berkeley, California.

Felarca, a 47-year-old middle school teacher who leads the Coalition to Defend Affirmative Action, Integration & Immigrant Rights and Fight for Equality by Any Means Necessary (BAMN), was arrested following a scuffle with demonstrators who had turned out for a Patriot Prayer rally.[…]

The political organizer has also frequently clashed with the Republican students at Berkeley, accusing them, without evidence, of “stalking women” and targeting minorities.

