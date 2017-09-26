Looks like NFL is in trouble with this.

Via Daily Caller:

Nearly two-thirds of Americans say NFL players should stand and be respectful during the playing of the national anthem, according to a survey released on Monday.

A survey by Remington Research Group found that 64 percent of voters agree with President Trump and want players to stand for the anthem. The survey also found that 80 percent of voters want less politics in sports, while 51 percent say they are watching less football than in previous years.

Among those watching less football, 69 percent pointed to “Players using the NFL as a stage for their political views” as the primary reason why.

