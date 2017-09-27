Wouldn’t be a contest if he does run.

Via Washington Examiner:

Former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning is already being talked about as a possible Republican contender to compete for Tennessee Sen. Bob Corker’s U.S. Senate seat after Corker revealed Tuesday that he will not run for re-election in 2018.

A Tennessee Republican source told the Washington Examiner that Manning was one of three names that came to mind as potential GOP candidates, along with Rep. Marsha Blackburn and Gov. Bill Haslam.

Meanwhile, Rep. Scott DesJarlais, R-Tenn., also floated Manning as a possibility, but for 2020 if Sen. Lamar Alexander decides against seeking re-election.

“I don’t think so,” DesJarlais said when asked if Manning was a possibility to replace Corker. “I know that that rumor had been floated out. He’s a great guy and popular guy.”

“I think he may be looking more at [2020] if Sen. Alexander doesn’t run again,” he added.

