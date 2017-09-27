Via Campus Reform:

The American Association of University Women (AAUW) is offering students $5,000 grants to “fight the patriarchy” and “break gender stereotypes” on their campus.

The Campus Action Project (CAP) grants are intended to help college students end the “women in leadership gap” by hosting “discussion groups” or a “poster series” on “why having gender equality at the top benefits everyone.”

This is one of many programs the AAUW offers college students. The AAUW also recruits students to campaign against sexist microaggressions, and to join their National Student Advisory Council, which seeks to “promote gender equity.”

“Women are much less likely than men to hold leadership positions in almost every field, and women of color are even less likely than white women to hold those leadership positions,” says Paige Robnett, the College Relations Manager at AAUW.

“But sex and race discrimination aren’t the only barriers holding women back,” she adds. “Hostile work environments, negative stereotypes about women in leadership, and unconscious or implicit bias also keep women out of the top spots.”