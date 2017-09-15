Wonderful.

ISLAMABAD: Despite an extensive CCTV camera network in place in Islamabad, unidentified men were able to put up an Islamic State (Daesh) flag on a major thoroughfare of the city on Sunday.

The flag, put up on a billboard at a pedestrian bridge on Islamabad Expressway near Iqbal Town, was taken down by police at around 12pm.

A passer-by spotted the flag and informed the Khanna police about it. In his statement, he told the police that he was familiar with the flag as he had seen it on TV.

It was a standard flag of the terrorist organisation, the only addition being that the slogan “Khilafat is coming” was inscribed on it.