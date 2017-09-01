Via News 4 Jax:

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Former NFL player Jabar Gaffney has been charged with domestic battery causing minor injury in an incident involving his live-in girlfriend, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

The former Raines High School and University of Florida football player was arrested Tuesday morning at his Queen’s Harbour home after police were called following an argument between Gaffney and the girlfriend, whose name was not released. The arrest report said the two “live together as a family and have been together for 1½ years.”

Keep reading…