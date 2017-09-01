New normal.

Via WFAA:

Students at the University of California, Davis have a new selection in their vending machines.

That late night or early morning contraceptive need now has a quick fix.

UC Davis is offering students the morning after pill, condoms and pregnancy tests inside the convenience of a vending machine on campus.

Senior Parteek Singh came up with the idea after a friend was unable to buy the morning after pill in a timely manner.

The one other place contraception is sold on campus is the student health and wellness center, and it’s only open during business hours.

Even the university recognizes the vending machine’s appeal.

“When a contraceptive method is missed or fails, this provides an option to reduce the risk of pregnancy from that,” said Cindy Schorzman from UC Davis Student Health.

Students say they like the idea no matter how unconventional it may be.

“It’s not typical, but I think it’s very useful nonetheless, and that’s what vending machines are for,” said student Jose Galindo.

