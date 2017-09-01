Seems fitting.

Via Washington Examiner:

Barack and Michelle Obama and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., are being immortalized by researchers who decided to name a species of spiders after them.

A group of scientists recently discovered 15 new species of the Spintharus spider, known for what appears to be a smiling face. Researchers believed only one species existed, found in North America and parts of Northern Brazil.

Since each spider is only local to each country, including Jamaica, Cuba and Puerto Rico, biology professor Ingi Agnarsson said each separate species required its individual name.

“In naming these spiders, the students and I wanted to honor people who stood up for both human rights and warned about climate change — leaders and artists who promoted sensible approaches for a better world,” Agnarsson said.

As a Vermont-based team, the undergraduate students decided to bestow the honor on the states socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders, naming one of the species Spintharus berniesandersi.

“Our time on this earth is limited…But I think that ideas are not that way. It is my hope that through naming that spider after Bernie we can remember the ideas that he has at this pivotal point in the life of our nation,” researcher Lily Sargeant told Futurism.com.

