Fox News’ Tucker Carlson went off on NFL players kneeling during the national anthem, characterizing the “pampered millionaires” as “disgusting.”

Carlson stated, “In Washington, D.C. last night, virtually every player on the Raiders sat in protest as a military Army guard carried an American flag onto the field. Now, the sight of pampered millionaires giving the rhetorical finger to the country that made them rich is obviously disgusting, so it was no surprise that in stadiums across America fans booed when they saw this.”

