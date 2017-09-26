How to be very stupid. Navy is already there working and saving people. But hey, why stop lying?

Via Free Beacon:

Days after Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico, journalists have been quick to label the natural disaster as President Donald Trump’s Hurricane Katrina.

Hurricane Maria caused widespread devastation that left more than 3 million people without power. Much of Puerto Rico’s infrastructure was destroyed in the storm, stifling recovery efforts from reaching certain parts of the island. To compound problems, communications with parts of the island are still down, which makes assessing the amount of aid towns need more difficult.

Journalists criticized Trump for his lack of tweets over the weekend about the situation in Puerto Rico, with some arguing that Maria could damage his presidency like Katrina damaged George W. Bush’s presidency in 2005.

