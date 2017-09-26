Yes, keep affirming the kneelers and the BLM, how’s that working out?

Via NY Post:

A police officer was shot in the face in Westchester County on Monday night after she was ambushed by gunmen, law enforcement sources said.

Officer Kayla Maher, a two-year veteran of the Yonkers Police Department, was hit in the jaw by a blast from an AK-47 near the corner of Rumsey Road and Park Hill Avenue at about 8 p.m., the sources said.

She was responding to reports of a suspicious parked car when the gunmen attacked, law enforcement sources told The Post.

Yonkers Police Commissioner Charles Gardner said two men opened fire.

A gun was recovered at the scene.

