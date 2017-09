In the thirties, Walter Duranty wrote false articles for the NY Times, lauding the Soviet Union. His works prompted some to explore Communism or even go to the Soviet Union, where they found out it was far from the paradise he painted. He covered up the millions killed by the government.

Here is Walter 2.0, with a picture from what looks like the Red Guards time, when thousands, if not milions, were tortured and abused. But hey, at least she got to beat a drum!