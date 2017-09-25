Too late now, dude.

Via Free Beacon:

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said Monday that he regrets participating in his team’s Sunday protest of the national anthem.

Roethlisberger released a statement in which he said that he does not “believe the Anthem is ever the time to make any type of protest,” according to the Hollywood Reporter.

On Sunday, the entire Steelers team remained in the locker room during the national anthem before their showdown with the Chicago Bears. Their absence was prompted by outrage across the NFL after President Donald Trump said on Friday that NFL players who, like Colin Kaepernick, kneel during the national anthem should be fired.

