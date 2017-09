Trying to split the baby. Cheap. Turn out the lights. NFL is done.

Via Free Beacon:

The Dallas Cowboys briefly took a knee on Monday night, joined by owner Jerry Jones in a display of solidarity with other protesting football teams.

The Cowboys kneeled before the anthem, but stood while it was sung, the Hill reports.

Jones’s joining his team to kneel is particularly noteworthy, as he has been in the recent past a strong critic of the national anthem protest begun by quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

