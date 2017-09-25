Organized temper tantrum.

Via Washington Examiner:

The U.S. Capitol Police arrested a total of 181 people for protesting during a Senate Finance Committee hearing regarding the Graham-Cassidy healthcare bill on Monday.

Demonstrators were arrested upon failing to cease and desist from their activities during the hearing, which was disruptive. A total of 15 were arrested and charged with disrupting Congress.

Another 143 were arrested for failing to cease and desist from their activities in the hallway outside the hearing room and were charged with crowding, obstructing, or incommoding.

