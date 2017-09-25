Looks like he pulled back after his team and coach came out and were critical of the action. Unfortunate.

Isn’t it amazing that he, who did the right thing, is forced to apologize when it is his teammates who are in the wrong?

Via Daily Caller:

Former Army Ranger and current Pittsburgh Steelers player Alejandro Villanueva told the media he's embarrassed over the fact he stood alone during the national anthem prior to Sunday's game in Chicago. Villanueva was the only player to stand during the anthem Sunday against the Bears. The rest of his team waited in the tunnel. Tribune-Review reporter Chris Adamski tweeted out several quotes the former Ranger gave to reporters on Monday. "Every single time I see that picture of me standing by myself, I feel embarrassed," he told the media.




